$1 Trillion infrastructure bill awaits final vote after Senate breaks filibuster, shuts down debate

Often as a legislative recess approaches, lawmakers who had before been staunchly opposed to particular legislation suddenly fold, and bitter divisions over controversial bills miraculously melt away amid the longing for a days’ or weeks’ long hiatus from Washington. The phenomenon is referred to as “smelling jet fumes” and, for better or for worse, it is one of the most powerful drivers of legislative action in the modern Congress. The debate over Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has again shown this to be the case, with more than a dozen Republicans voting with Democrats to advance the legislation as Senators anxiously await their traditional August recess. But over the weekend, one Senator, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, remained firm as the sole individual blocking expedited passage of the bill, marking a courageous stand for conservatives everywhere opposed to Biden’s unprecedented spending binge.