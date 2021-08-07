Cancel
$1 Trillion infrastructure bill awaits final vote after Senate breaks filibuster, shuts down debate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate voted to break a filibuster Saturday and advance a massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after months of furious negotiations, clearing a major hurdle for President Joe Biden's agenda even as it will soon face an uncertain future in the House. Eighteen GOP senators joined Democrats to shut...

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Schumer responds to concerns from Manchin, Sinema by promising $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will be fully paid for

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Democrats will "come together" to finalize and ultimately pass their sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, despite concerns from key moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Schumer on Wednesday confidently told reporters that senators "are going to all come together to...
Dem dissent brewing over Biden’s $3.5T spending plan

The massive $3.5 trillion spending plan passed Wednesday morning to accompany the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package is already stirring controversy within the Democratic party, with moderate lawmakers attempting to distance themselves as inflation spikes and prices rise for household goods. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Wednesday he has “serious...
US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday providing the framework for spending on family services, health and environmental programs. The package includes many priorities of President Joe Biden and was supported only by senators from his Democratic Party in the 50 to 49 vote. Senate...
Here's What's In The Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

Senate Democrats have unveiled the text of a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget framework that includes plans for major investments in climate initiatives, the expansion of Medicare and the extension of the child tax credit. In a letter sent Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told Democrats the goal...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Where did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee land on the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote?

The Senate easily passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Tuesday with Utah’s two Republican senators voting on opposite sides as expected. The bipartisan plan to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges now goes to the House, where Democratic leaders’ intend to tie it to a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill through the budget reconciliation process later this year.
One Senator’s Stand Against The Senate’s Bipartisan Sellout

Often as a legislative recess approaches, lawmakers who had before been staunchly opposed to particular legislation suddenly fold, and bitter divisions over controversial bills miraculously melt away amid the longing for a days’ or weeks’ long hiatus from Washington. The phenomenon is referred to as “smelling jet fumes” and, for better or for worse, it is one of the most powerful drivers of legislative action in the modern Congress. The debate over Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has again shown this to be the case, with more than a dozen Republicans voting with Democrats to advance the legislation as Senators anxiously await their traditional August recess. But over the weekend, one Senator, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, remained firm as the sole individual blocking expedited passage of the bill, marking a courageous stand for conservatives everywhere opposed to Biden’s unprecedented spending binge.

