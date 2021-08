The transfer portal has made an appearance within the Ohio State football program, and it comes by way of offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby according to a tweet from Rivals. A third-year offensive guard, Jacoby came to OSU as a 4-star prospect out of Mentor, Ohio. He’s not really in the mix in the competition for significant time on the offensive line this season and hasn’t gotten into a game to date during his career. So, it’s really an opportunity to get out from being buried on the depth chart in Columbus.