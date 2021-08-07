Cancel
MLB

Texas-Oakland Runs

 6 days ago

Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lines out to left field to Tony Kemp. Yonny Hernandez singles to center field. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Yonny Hernandez scores. Andy Ibanez flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte. DJ Peters doubles to center field. Charlie Culberson flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha.

The Texas Rangers (39-70) will take on the Oakland Athletics (61-48) in a three-game showdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Texas defeated the Los Angeles Angels in the opening game of a series after a 4-1 triumph on Monday. However, the Rangers lost the remaining three installments at 3-11 on Tuesday, 1-2 on Wednesday, and 0-5 in the final match on Thursday. The Texas Rangers hit five shots with two errors committed in a 0-5 shutout loss on Thursday. Starter Spencer Howard lasted for just 2.1 innings while giving away three earned runs, three base hits, and two bases on balls with three strikeouts in picking up the loss. Catcher Jose Trevino, CF DJ Peters, LF Jason Martin, 1B Nate Lowe, and 2B Andy Ibáñes drove one hit each for the Rangers.

