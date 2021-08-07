Surge seen in counterfeit pills: Inconsistencies, lack of quality control make counterfeit pills extremely dangerous
Many counterfeit pills are being made with fentanyl, which is a highly dangerous practice, since only a few grains of fentanyl can kill someone. With the school year about to begin, parents should sit down with their kids and talk about drugs and the risk of overdose associated with counterfeit pills, said Emily Murray of the Omaha office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.theindependent.com
