FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Bob Backlund & Iron Sheik + Magnum T.A.: Former WWE champs side-by-side on-site interview at Hall of Fame weekend with studio audience, plus Magnum T.A. bonus (141 min)

Former WWE star Tucker made an appearance on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. When asked about Daniel Bryan, Tucker compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. “To me, Daniel Bryan is the modern day Bret Hart,” Cooper expressed. “He’s the man. He’s the best. Whether it comes to his mind and talking through how and why we’re going to do things or whether it comes to the execution of said thing in the ring, I don’t think you or me could point out somebody or defend somebody better than him at either of those two things. What a glorious opportunity it was for us to be able to pick his brain a little bit and kind of see how he moved around the Heavy Machinery pieces. ‘What do you guys do?’ Having a discussion about the ethos, if you will, of Heavy Machinery and that might be able to play off of them in the large scale, in the big picture.