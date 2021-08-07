Cancel
FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Bob Backlund & Iron Sheik + Magnum T.A.: Former WWE champs side-by-side on-site interview at Hall of Fame weekend with studio audience, plus Magnum T.A. bonus (141 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago. This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewing Bob Backlund and Iron Sheik regarding their transition from amateur to professional wrestling, their relationships with Vincent J. McMahon and Vincent K. McMahon, and much more. This interview was conducted live in front of a studio audience at the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum in Waterloo, Iowa on July 23, 2016. The podcast originally aired on Aug. 4, 2016.

