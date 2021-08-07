Cancel
Dan Thomas: Vaccine mandate would ensure normalcy

By Bobby Burns
Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat in the world is wrong with our leadership? We have a global health issue which we have the means to reduce significantly. We can protect the health of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people. We can get small businesses back into the mindset of only “normal” business risks and reduce or eliminate many of the expensive COVID protocols. But what are we doing? We have a subset of idiots screaming about “their rights” not to get vaccinated and businesses afraid to anger them. We have federal and local governments afraid to implement requirements for fear of angering them.

