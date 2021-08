CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When Bengals second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins looks in the mirror he sees a more sculpted physique, but he also has a goal staring him back. Higgins, who had 908 yards on 67 receptions (and could have had more but was not targeted in the opening game and got hurt in the first series of the final game), made sure to get stronger in the offseason and has written his goals for the 2021 season on a mirror in his home.