Hi-Rez Studios announced Rogue Company mobile version

By Vinu Saptharishi
gamingonphone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi-Rez Studios have announced Rogue Company, the fairly popular third-person multiplayer shooter game, is coming to mobile in the coming months. As per the announcement on Twitter, the game will be available for Open Beta for players who sign in using the Verizon network along with an exclusive in-game reward.

