Wentzville, MO

Wentzville teen wins first place at World Championship Qualifier

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area's first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier July 31 at St. Charles County's Kinetic Park in Dardenne Prairie was nothing short of exhilarating form start to finish for both racers and spectators, but it was especially exciting for Brooklynne Schuetz of Wentzville. The Holt High School senior took home first place in the women's category and receives and all-expenses paid trip to Red Bull World Final Oct. 15-17 in Lisbon, Portugal.

