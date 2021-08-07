Loper Report: ‘Vivo,’ ‘Pig,’ ‘The Suicide Squad’

This post contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. In recent years, superhero movie endings have fallen into a rut. The final act of any given example will involve a gigantic fight, often one that devolves into muddy CGI dreck (see: the dismally grey airport fight in Captain America: Civil War, the mass of computer-generated aliens in Justice League) but doesn’t actually leave any question as to whether the heroes will win or lose. The Suicide Squad, a sequel to 2016’s similarly titled Suicide Squad, isn’t an exception to the rule, exactly—eventually its “heroes” do wind up preventing a giant alien starfish from wreaking havoc on Earth. But it is the rare movie that actually gives its finale real stakes. The entire premise of the Suicide Squad movies is that captured supervillains are deployed as expendable soldiers on black-ops missions. Dying is in the job description—it’s even right there in the title. But The Suicide Squad successfully convinces viewers that most of the characters really are in danger of biting the dust.