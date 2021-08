After spending 21 years with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is moving on and will be signing to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. where he will be joining the likes of football stars Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. The Argentinian icon has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the French franchise, and the deal includes an option for a third year. The deal has not been officially finalized yet, but the 34-year old athlete is expected to be unveiled at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days.