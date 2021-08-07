Reissue CDs Weekly: Choctaw Ridge - New Fables of The American South 1968-1973
Billie Jo Spears looks happy to have left the New York secretary’s life — Swelling strings darken the mood, as does a plaintive pedal steel. Discomfort of a different kind is addressed by Billie Jo Spears’ up-tempo “Mr Walker, It's All Over.” After leaving Garden City, Kansas for New York to work, she fetches coffee for Walker and helps him dodge his wife. Office guys have “overfamiliar thoughts on their minds....a lot of hands reaching out to grab what I consider mine.” The company president pursues her even though his hair is turning white. Her Greenwich Village apartment is infested. She doesn’t like the New York secretary’s life with its sexual harassment, squalor and being treated like chattel. A return to Kansas is inevitable.theartsdesk.com
