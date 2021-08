879 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are off today. Practice resumes tomorrow. As is always the case, I won't be there. For starters, the Chicago to Santa Clara commute is a little too time-consuming. And then there's the whole "protesting Jim Tomsula's hiring" incident. So I have to rely on those who are actually allowed within 100 yards of Levi's Stadium to give me information. From all the people I have read and listened to, here are ten training camp observations. I'll omit any quarterback talk, since you all appear to be tired of hearing about Nate Sudfeld and Josh Rosen.