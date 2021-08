As Austin sees its fourth COVID-19 surge of the pandemic, Austin ISD has swiveled back to planning to offer a virtual learning option this fall. The decision came just before a special called AISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, July 26, and mere days after Austin and Travis County moved to Stage 4 of the local COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines. Although the state's reluctance to fund virtual learning has not changed – and AISD is still trying to navigate choppy financial waters – the district will offer virtual instruction this fall to students from kindergarten through sixth grade.