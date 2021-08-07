Cancel
Olympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 online in 4K and for free, Day 16, USA vs Japan women's basketball

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over anime, J-pop and arcade games because the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are here! USA play Japan in the gold medal women's basketball game at 10.30pm ET tonight. Follow our guide below to get blanket streaming coverage of Tokyo 2020. UK viewers can watch the Olympics free on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to get a Tokyo Olympics free live stream from anywhere in the world.

