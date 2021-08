Mr. Fletcher James Parker, Jr., 85, of Beckley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was called home to the Lord August 3, 2021. Affectionately referred to as “Jay”, his journey in life began December 16, 1935 born to the late Fletcher and Hattie Parker. He was raised in Tams, WV and graduated from Byrd Prillerman High School, where he enjoyed playing the saxophone in the band.