After a year of learning online in their pajamas at home, many kids may struggle to wake up early for class as schools reopen this fall, an expert says. "I think the biggest concern is that the virtual environment of last year led to some unstructured schedules since it did not need a full morning routine that requires waking up early, getting dressed, preparing lunches and transport to schools," said Dr. Philip Alapat, an assistant professor of sleep medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.