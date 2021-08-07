Making a house a home

If you live in Pittsburgh you might have heard about Randyland. If you live anywhere else there’s a good chance you haven’t. Tucked away on the ’Burgh’s Northside, it’s a sort of outdoor folk art gallery, a wonderland of found objects and original murals that mesh magnificently into a display quite unlike anything else you’ve ever seen. It’s the brainchild of visionary Randy Gilson, who picked up what was then a dilapidated property for less than $12,000 in the late ’90s. Before long he had set about making the house’s back lot into his own brilliantly hued, bizarro world that’s absolutely free for the public to enter.