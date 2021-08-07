Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belleville, PA

Belleville Livestock

By Editorials
huntingdondailynews.com
 5 days ago

BELLEVILLE — All kinds of livestock and hay are sold every Wednesday since 1946 — hay at 11:30 a.m. and cattle at 1 p.m. Aug, 4 sale results: dairy cows-good, 1,000 to 1,500 per head; dairy cows #2, 535 to 950 per head; bred heifers #1, 835 to 1,100 per head; bred heifers #2, 650 to 810 per head; open heifers #1, 375 to 600 per head; open heifers #2, 200 to 350 per head; feeder pigs, 65 to 95 per head; SI cows-breakers 75-80% lean, 65 to 71 per cwt.; SI cows-boners 80-85% lean, 57 to 64 per cwt.; SI cows-lean 85-90%, 45 to 56 per cwt.; SI cows-shells, down to 20 per cwt.; Holstein SI Bulls, YG1, 69 to 76 per cwt. Beef type bulls, one bull at 87.50 per cwt.

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Belleville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Pigs#Goats#Belleville Livestock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cattle markets to be explosive!

Get ready, beef producers, for a good ride. That’s the message from beef industry market experts at CattleFax. They told it to the beef producers gathered this week in Nashville for the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention. CattleFax CEO Randy Blach ticked off several factors that are coming together to fuel...
Gillespie County, TXFredericksburg Standard

Livestock Auction Report

Gillespie Livestock Co., Inc. Steers ........................................... steady. Heifers ......................................... steady. Light lambs ................................. higher. Heavy lambs ............................... higher. Kids ................................................ higher. Light kids ........................... 5-10 higher. No. 1 Wool Lambs 40-60 lbs .................................. 160.00-310.00 cwt. No. 1 Wool Lambs 60-80 lbs ................................. 200.00-310.00 cwt. BBD Lambs 40-60 lbs. ................................ 160.00-280.00...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mostly higher on bargain buying, cattle drift lower

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed mostly higher on Wednesday as bargain-buying and firmer wholesale pork prices helped the benchmark October contract rebound from a one-month low set a day earlier. CME October lean hogs settled up 1.975 cents at 85.850 cents...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hogs Are Due for a Bounce

Cattle were the recipient of hope for higher cash this week while hogs suffered continued liquidation for the opposite reason. Hog futures are oversold while cattle remain in a sideways trading range. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $225.95 +3.53*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $129.75 -1.84**. * based...
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 13 cents at $7.2725 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.50 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 4 cents at $4.64 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 15.50 cents at $14.5150 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise as beef prices climb; hogs end lower

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange closed higher on Tuesday, lifted by surging beef prices and rising packer margins that fueled expectations of firmer cash cattle prices this week, traders said. CME October live cattle settled up 0.650 cent at 128.125 cents per...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Further Pressure on Hogs Expected

The livestock complex was bathed in a sea of red at the end of Monday with the exception of August hogs as they remain in line with the index and will see limited volatility through the end of the week. Bearishness has gripped the hog market as concern over demand has triggered further liquidation.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Increased Beef Values Draw Cattle Gains

Nearby live cattle trade has bounced higher Tuesday morning as spillover support from surging boxed beef values has been hard to ignore from a futures market standpoint. Hog futures remain under additional pressure as nearby contracts continue to test summer lows. Trade attention has moved back to the live cattle...
Hardin County, KYNews Enterprise

Wheat may be viable livestock forage idea

While pastures dry up and grazing continues to decline, it may be time to focus on options for late fall or early spring grazing. In some cases, if it does not rain soon, hay feeding may begin early, depleting hay supplies, which could leave livestock producers looking for something to boost hay supplies next spring.
Paso Robles, CAkprl.com

Junior Livestock Auction 8.02.2021

Dozens of 4-H and FFA members showed their animals at the Mid State Fair Junior Livestock Auction over the weekend. Although officials are still tabulating the totals, generally people said the prices were good, with profound support by the community. Jamie Phillips of the Pozo 4-H group says the support from the community was amazing.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hog Futures Should See Further Support

Lean hog futures were the bright spot in the livestock complex as the liquidation phase may have run its course. Cattle remain rangebound with underlying fundamentals somewhat neutral. The World Agricultural Supply and Demand report Thursday might have some influence on direction. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $229.37 +3.42*
Agriculturewesterniowatoday.com

Creep Feeding Needs at Adair Feed and Grain

(Sponsored) Adair Feed and Grain is where Cattle producers in Southwest Iowa go for their creep feeding needs. As a dealer of Purina Mills products, Adair Feed and Grain has the products to get your calves to gain as much weight as their genetic potential allows. For the best weight...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Bright Point of Trade

In what started out as a sluggish market move Wednesday morning, sparked renewed buyer support in October and December lean hog futures. Cattle futures remained under pressure going into closing bell as higher grain prices had a significant impact on overall market activity. Lean hog futures became the bright spot...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases ahead of USDA report; corn, soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. agricultural report expected to show a tightening in world supplies. "U.S. supply/demand report is key for price direction and we are expecting a revision in production outlook," a Singapore-based...
Agriculturemarshallradio.net

Sanderson Farms Acquired By Cargill, Continental Grain

A pair of companies is opening up the checkbook to acquire Sanderson Farms. Cargill and Continental Grain announced a joint venture to buy the third largest chicken producer in the U.S. for more than 4.5 billion dollars. Sanderson Farms will be combined with Continental Grain’s poultry subsidiary Wayne Farms. Cargill is one of the country’s biggest producers of beef and turkey.
Sublette County, WYsubletteexaminer.com

Fair – Junior livestock auction

The 2021 Sublette County Fair junior livestock auction held on Saturday, July 31, grossed $670,563.50. The figure shattered last year’s record-breaking sale, said Jen Matosky, 4-H youth development educator. Auctioneer Colby Hales, Al Harris and Matosky officiated the event. Beef. 60 head sold. Average price: $6.43 per pound. Average gross:...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. slashes corn, soybean, wheat harvest forecasts

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government slashed its outlook for domestic corn production by 2.7% and its soybean harvest view by 1.5% on Thursday as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest. The dry conditions also hampered U.S. wheat production,...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Futures Erode in Sluggish Morning Trade

Moderate losses developed in live cattle and feeder cattle trade Wednesday morning with feeder cattle contracts showing additional concerns following renewed support in grain trade. Hog futures are mixed, as traders try to regain a sense of market stability despite uncertainty in pork values. Moderate trade volume is seen in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy