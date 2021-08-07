Belleville Livestock

BELLEVILLE — All kinds of livestock and hay are sold every Wednesday since 1946 — hay at 11:30 a.m. and cattle at 1 p.m. Aug, 4 sale results: dairy cows-good, 1,000 to 1,500 per head; dairy cows #2, 535 to 950 per head; bred heifers #1, 835 to 1,100 per head; bred heifers #2, 650 to 810 per head; open heifers #1, 375 to 600 per head; open heifers #2, 200 to 350 per head; feeder pigs, 65 to 95 per head; SI cows-breakers 75-80% lean, 65 to 71 per cwt.; SI cows-boners 80-85% lean, 57 to 64 per cwt.; SI cows-lean 85-90%, 45 to 56 per cwt.; SI cows-shells, down to 20 per cwt.; Holstein SI Bulls, YG1, 69 to 76 per cwt. Beef type bulls, one bull at 87.50 per cwt.