Hiking is fun. No matter what time of the year it is, it’s always a good idea to get out and hike. The Hoosier State is home to more than 4,200 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and walking, and every mile has its own special appeal that makes each hike one of a kind. Today, we’re taking a look at a trail that extends nearly 30 miles across Indianapolis and beautiful countryside. The best part? It’s paved the entire way, and, other than the stamina required to do it all at once (and who says you need to?), it’s easy as pie. The Monon Rail Trail is one of the best long hikes in Indiana, and it’s accessible by the vast majority of interested hikers.