Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Montgomery County in west central Ohio * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 1 inch of rain will be possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Dayton, Huber Heights, Vandalia, Riverside, Clayton and Shiloh.