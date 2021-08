A Utah doctor is warning that sending children to school unmasked will lead to further spread of COVID-19 amid a nationwide surge of cases fueled by the Delta variant. Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease physician at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, warned in a Facebook live for the hospital on Friday that students will transmit the virus to each other and then take it home. "This is a different virus than we were dealing with last fall," he said, pointing out that the Delta variant is much more transmissible.