Louisiana man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, production of pornography involving a juvenile, among other charges
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after the incident happened, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson, of Slidell, was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison. Wilson’s charges include sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13, one count of production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13, and 10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13. After a 3-day trial, a twelve-person jury found the defendant guilty.www.brproud.com
