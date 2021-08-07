Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, production of pornography involving a juvenile, among other charges

By Victoria Cristina
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after the incident happened, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson, of Slidell, was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison. Wilson’s charges include sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13, one count of production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13, and 10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13. After a 3-day trial, a twelve-person jury found the defendant guilty.

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Slidell, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Wilson, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pornography#Prison#Sexual Battery#Robert Allen#Contempt Of Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsNBC News

NY Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment probe to be completed soon

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday laid out the path forward for an impeachment probe into Andrew Cuomo, as the embattled governor's legal and political challenges mount. "Our goal is to bring this matter to a conclusion with all due haste," Heastie told reporters in Albany after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy