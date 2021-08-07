Presenting the 2021 KMA Sports All-State Baseball Teams

The Little Hawkeye Conference has released its all-conference baseball and softball teams for the season just ended. Starting with softball, Oskaloosa pitcher Faith DeRonde, outfielder Maleah Walker and utility player Olivia Gordon earned first team all-conference honors. Others getting first team recognition are Pella Christian infielder Natalie Harrill and outfielder Emri Agre, along with Grinnell utility player Ella Grife. Oskaloosa outfielder Kaylee Johnson is on the Little Hawkeye all-conference second team along with Grinnell catcher Kate Kriegel and infielder Hannah Behrens, Pella infielder Kiki Riggen and Pella Christian infielder Bailey Roose (ROSA). Honorable mention went to Oskaloosa’s Aubrey Boender and Abby Braundmeier, Grinnell’s Ashlyn Imhoff and Kelsey Van Compernolle, Chassidy Henwood and Jazlynn Cooper of Newton, Pella’s Ella Corbin and Kylie Tauke and Pella Christian’s Alexa Dunsbergen and Anna Bonnett.