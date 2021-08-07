Fan Day makes return to Mountaineer Field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An estimated 1,500 faithful made their way into the west concourse of Mountaineer Field Saturday for Fan Day. Normally an annual event, last year’s Fan Day had to be canceled because of COVID concerns, but the popular affair returned this year. Fans of all shapes, sizes and ages made their way to Mountaineer Field to get autographs, say hello and maybe snap a quick picture with their favorite WVU football player or coach.