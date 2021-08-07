Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rodon strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Carlos Rodon struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0. Yoan Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field. The AL Central leaders improved to 9-9 since the All-Star break.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
David Bote
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs 4 0#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. White Sox series preview

I enjoy Cubs/White Sox series for many reasons, not the least of which is that when these teams play, I can ask Brett Ballantini, editor-in-chief of our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox, for some words about his team. So here goes!. Hi guys!. You might remember me...
MLBFulton Sun

Royals blank White Sox on a hot Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the A.L. Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 on a blistering Thursday afternoon. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez ‘Extra Excited,' Goes 0-For-4 in Return

Eloy 0-for-4 in return: 'I was a little extra excited' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was not a thunderous offensive output from the Chicago White Sox on the night of Eloy Jiménez's return. Jiménez, dropped into the cleanup spot after missing the season's first four months, was 0-for-4.
MLBchatsports.com

Royals hit some dingers, shut out the White Sox in 5-0 win.

As the Royals limped in to the All-Star break, losing six of their last seven games, nothing was going right. The starting rotation was beat up and struggling while the offense was floundering. Since the All-Star break, the starting rotation has been mostly lights out while the offense has done enough to win ball games.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Royals 5, White Sox 0: A successful punt

Perhaps everybody in the White Sox dugout saw a lineup card with no José Abreu, no Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada at DH and Andrew Vaughn playing second and understood the objective was to head home to Chicago and meet their new teammates. Or maybe they had higher ambitions, but then...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Loses second straight

Rodon (8-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out four over four innings, taking the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday. Rodon suffered his second consecutive loss and experienced a drop in velocity in the early innings for a second straight start. His fastball sat at 92-93 mph the first couple of innings before picking up to 97-98 in the final two. "Started slow, similar to Milwaukee," Rodon told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I don't really like to make excuses. But, it's just part of the game. Just got to make some adjustments, feel better this next start and get it going, get going faster." Other warning signs are a season-low four strikeouts and the 104.2 innings Rodon has thrown is his most since 2018. The left-hander threw a combined 42.1 innings in 2019-20. With a day off coming next Monday, Rodon will get an extra day of rest leading up to his next start, which is expected to be Wednesday at home against the Royals.
MLBcbslocal.com

Royals Silence White Sox Bats In 5-0 Shutout, Take 3 Of 4 In Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 on a blistering Thursday afternoon. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Short-handed White Sox blanked by Royals, lose series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu were hurt and Tim Anderson had a scheduled day off. Michael Kopech and Liam Hendriks were unavailable in the bullpen. And Andrew Vaughn played his first game as a professional at second base. That was a rough way to line up...
MLBchatsports.com

Royals make White Sox kneel, 5-0

The White Sox were sure to cruise through this one, right? After all, the lowly Royals were starting Carlos Hernandez, with all of two starts this year, both of them very poor, neither over four innings, and a miserable 6.04 ERA. Gotta hit that guy hard, right?. I guess ......
MLBMyStateline.com

Cubs trade Kimbrel to the White Sox

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Cubs have reportedly traded Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. This news comes a day after the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs Runs

White sox fourth. Adam Engel singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Adam Engel to second. Eloy Jimenez called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Jose Abreu to second. Adam Engel scores. Yoan Moncada pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Seby Zavala singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jose Abreu scores. Cesar Hernandez is intentionally walked. Lance Lynn strikes out swinging.
MLBarcamax.com

Carlos Rodón strikes out 11, César Hernández and José Abreu homer to lead White Sox to 4-0 win against Cubs

CHICAGO — An early lead and a spot-on Carlos Rodón made for a dangerous combination for the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. The Sox took a two-run lead in the first inning against right-hander Adbert Alzolay, and five pitchers combined to shut out the Cubs in a 4-0 victory Saturday. After blowing a save Friday in his return to Wrigley, Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect eighth with two strikeouts, and fellow former Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera kept them off the board in the ninth to secure the Sox win.
MLBFOX Sports

Lynn, White Sox to take on Hendricks, Cubs

Chicago White Sox (63-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-58, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) LINE: Cubs +134, White Sox -154; over/under is even.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (64-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-59, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +176, White Sox -210; over/under...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Bote on Cubs' bench versus White Sox

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs appear to be giving Bote a breather after seven consecutive starts. Sergio Alcantara is covering second base for Bote while Andrew Romine enters the lineup to play shortstop and hit sixth.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Cubs

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy