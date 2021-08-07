Sweet Starter Home

Welcome to 31 Rocky Ledge Dr. This property has seen many updates and has a gorgeous kitchen seldom seen in such a home. The property is located on the more private side of the road backing up to acres of woods. Roof, Siding, Kitchen, windows are all either updated or remodeled. First floor bedroom was originally 2 bedrooms with the previous owners removing a wall to created one larger bedroom. 2nd floor has 2 good sized bedrooms with adequate closet space. The lower level is finished into 2 rooms, perfect for a home office and play room. The 2 car detached garage has a walkup loft area excellent for storage or potential to be finished off (town approval would be needed). Off the rear of the garage is a beautiful patio and off the rear of the dwelling is a large wood deck. Let's get back to the kitchen for a moment. Gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a granite pillar. This is the type of kitchen found in much higher priced homes. As they say, "The Kitchen is the Heart of a Home" and this one is beautiful!