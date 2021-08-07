Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Birthday Bhoy Paul Lambert’s greatest strike for Celtic

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Lambert celebrates his 52nd Birthday today and it gives us a chance to look at one of his greatest goals for Celtic. The central midfielder signed for Wim Jansen’s side in 1997 from Borussia Dortmund. Lambert would go on to become an integral part of the team that stopped 10IAR. In the 1997/98 season, Lambert came up with one of the biggest goals of his career in a game against Rangers at Celtic Park. The ball sat up nicely for the Scotland Internationalist, who struck the ball perfectly to leave Andy Gorum, who had so often foiled Celtic, with no chance.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lambert
Person
Wim Jansen
Person
Martin O'neill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Rangers At Celtic Park#A European Final#League Cups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
The Guardian

Scottish Premiership: Kyogo Furuhashi hits hat-trick as Celtic thrash Dundee

The returning Celtic fans discovered a new hero as Kyogo Furuhashi hit a hat-trick on his home debut in a 6-0 victory against Dundee. The Japan international scored twice from close range in the first half before sealing his treble immediately then going off to the acclaim of 24,500 supporters midway through the second period.
Books & LiteratureYardbarker

Book Review: ‘Celtic Daft – The Johnny Doyle Story’ by Paul McQuade

CELTIC DAFT – THE JOHNNY DOYLE STORY by PAUL McQUADE, SHAMROCK BOOKS…. In any age where we have seen rather too many players who have loads of ability but a lack of professional desire to do well for the club, it is refreshing to read of someone who is the polar opposite. Indeed Johnny was “Celtic Daft”, but possibly belongs in the category of Jim Kennedy in the 1960s, Paul Wilson in the 1970s and Peter Grant of the 1990s – a man who loves Celtic to bits, but is perhaps just a little short of the “superstar” quality. But “superstars” are in short supply, and sometimes bring their temperamental problems with them in any case, so Celtic will always need loads of Johnny Doyles.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Celtic sign former Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy while keeper Joe Hart joins too after leaving Tottenham...in boost to Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou following difficult start at Parkhead

Former Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy has signed for Celtic on a four year contract while Premier League winning keeper Joe Hart has also joined from Tottenham. Republic of Ireland international McCarthy joined as a free agent after allowing his contract to run down at Selhurst Park. Celtic is the...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ranking Africa's greatest Community Shield winners

Goal remember the continent’s top performers in the English season’s traditional curtain-raiser. The left-back played 90 minutes as Chelsea secured only their second Community Shield success over Manchester United at the old Wembley in 2000. Success for Babayaro’s Blues saw them end the West London side’s 45-year wait for the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic legend already impressed by two new signings

Celtic have brought in a number of players over the course of the current summer transfer window. Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Carl Starfelt, Joe Hart, James McCarthy, Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw are the new faces at Parkhead this season. And a few more are expected to arrive over the coming weeks as well.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Spurs send Bowden to Oldham on loan

Tottenham Hotspur keeps finding ways to develop players, and by sending yet another youngster on loan, its clear that Spurs are looking at the future. The team has confirmed Jamie Bowden has joined League Two side Oldham Athletic on loan for the 2021/22 season. The 20-year-old central midfielder has made...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Pedro Neto can play for a title challenger, a fresh start will benefit Dele Alli and there is definite pedigree in Leeds new boy Junior Firpo... here's my 10 players to watch in the Premier League this season

The Premier League season gets underway in less than a week's time when Brentford begin their first campaign in the top flight since the 1946-47 season against Arsenal on Friday. It doesn't feel long since Pep Guardiola's men lifted the trophy back in May and the teams and players are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Yardbarker

Harry Kane could play for Tottenham vs. Manchester City?

Last week, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane denied intentionally skipping training in an attempt to force a summer transfer to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. Kane returned to Tottenham on Saturday and is currently quarantining at the team's training ground hotel per COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Manager Nuno...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Marc Bola rescues Middlesbrough from defeat to Fulham

The Boro were heading for defeat before the English defender of Congolese descent ensured the points were shared at Craven Cottage. Marc Bola was Middlesbrough’s hero having scored a late equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 Championship draw with Fulham. In the tight encounter played at Craven Cottage, the hosts took the...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Ross County, St Johnstone

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Roma's shortlist to replace the outgoing Edin Dzeko. (Daily Record) Manager Ange Postecoglou has not given up on keeping Ryan Christie at Celtic, with the club open to new contract talks with the Scotland international. (Daily Record) Livingston manager David Martindale says Birmingham...
UEFACentre Daily

PREMIER LEAGUE 21-22: Toney, Gilmour can be breakout stars

EMILE SMITH ROWE (ARSENAL) Getting handed the No. 10 jersey for this season suggests plenty is expected of Smith Rowe at Arsenal. High expectations are something the 21-year-old midfielder is learning to live with, however, having seen the nickname the “Croydon De Bruyne” — after the town outside London where he was born and Manchester City’s brilliant playmaker — already thrust upon him. After spells out on loan, at Leipzig in Germany and Huddersfield in England, Smith Rowe got his first real taste of first-team action with Arsenal last season and breathed new life into the team as one of a number of youngsters selected by manager Mikel Arteta. Two-footed, and with great vision and technique in tight spaces, Smith Rowe will provide creativity in central areas for Arteta if Arsenal chooses not to sign a more experienced playmaker late in the transfer window. Who knows? He could yet force his way into the England squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy