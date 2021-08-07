Birthday Bhoy Paul Lambert’s greatest strike for Celtic
Paul Lambert celebrates his 52nd Birthday today and it gives us a chance to look at one of his greatest goals for Celtic. The central midfielder signed for Wim Jansen’s side in 1997 from Borussia Dortmund. Lambert would go on to become an integral part of the team that stopped 10IAR. In the 1997/98 season, Lambert came up with one of the biggest goals of his career in a game against Rangers at Celtic Park. The ball sat up nicely for the Scotland Internationalist, who struck the ball perfectly to leave Andy Gorum, who had so often foiled Celtic, with no chance.www.yardbarker.com
