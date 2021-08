New Juventus coach Max Allegri has ruled out changing captains this season. Allegri insists Giorgio Chiellini will remain as captain - as soon as he pens his new deal. “In terms of his experience at Juve, Dybala can be the vice-captain because Bonucci left Juventus and then returned, so he had to start from scratch. I expect a lot from Dybala, I've spoken to him and he is very motivated," said Allegri.