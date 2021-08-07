Cancel
Watch: Ali McCann showreel from Galatasaray draw that proves he could cut it at Celtic

Cover picture for the articleAli McCann turned out an excellent performance against Galatasaray in the Europa League Qualifiers on Thursday in Istanbul. The 21-year-old has been a consistent performer for Saints, flourishing under Callum Davidson last season as they won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup. Celtic watched McCann on a number of occasions last year, with Steve Brown (Saints Chairman) stating that it would take £2m to sign the player.

Scottish Premiership: Kyogo Furuhashi hits hat-trick as Celtic thrash Dundee

The returning Celtic fans discovered a new hero as Kyogo Furuhashi hit a hat-trick on his home debut in a 6-0 victory against Dundee. The Japan international scored twice from close range in the first half before sealing his treble immediately then going off to the acclaim of 24,500 supporters midway through the second period.
Callum Davidson hails his St Johnstone players after draw with Galatasaray

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hailed his players for rising to the occasion after they held Galatasaray to a 1-1 Europa League draw in Istanbul. Davidson’s incredible initial spell as a manager continued as the double cup winners briefly led in the third qualifying round. Saints skipper Jason Kerr silenced...
Ali McCann penalty miss costs St Johnstone victory at Ross County

St Johnstone blew the chance to get their cinch Premiership campaign off to a winning start when Ali McCann blasted a 70th-minute penalty over the crossbar as the clash at Ross County finished 0-0. The highly-rated Saints midfielder’s poorly-struck spot-kick missed the target by several feet after Coll Donaldson had...
Watch: Brilliant goal from Tony Ralston gets Celtic level

Celtic drew level through one of the most unlikely sources, Anthony Ralston. The right-back scored an extremely impressive goal to pull Ange Postecoglou’s side level in the Premiership opener at Tynecastle this evening. Ralston picked the ball up before a one-two with Odsonne Edouard set the right-back loose on the...
Watch: Calamitous defending from Celtic as Hearts take the lead

After the ball was given away in Hearts’ half, Celtic’s defence found themselves in a 3v3 as Robbie Neilson’s side pressed forward in search of a goal. Carl Starfelt, on his debut, slid in the stop Boyce getting a shot away before Nir Bitton tackled the Irishman but presented it to Mackay-Steven, who was one of a few Hearts players queuing up at the back post.
Beni Baningime could start for Hearts against Celtic

New arrival Beni Baningime could start for Hearts in their cinch Premiership opener against Celtic. The midfielder trained with Hearts on Thursday and Friday and will be in the squad for Saturday’s game. John Souttar is set to feature after missing the cup win over Inverness as a precaution. Swedish...
Rangers chiefs Gerrard, Mulholland happy welcoming McCann from Man Utd

Rangers academy chief Craig Mullholland is delighted with their deal for Charlie McCann. McCann has arrived in a permanent deal from Manchester United. Mulholland explained: "We are delighted to recruit Charlie in our emerging talent space. Our recruitment team lead by Andy Scoulding and David Stevenson have been tracking Charlie for some time, know him very well and we see clear attributes which fit with the playing identity shared across the first team and our Professional Development Phase.
Cameron Carter-Vickers draws interest from Scottish giants Celtic

Tottenham Hotspur Academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers looks to be on the move somewhere this summer. The question to answer is who is going to pick up his services?. CCV has drawn interest from a number of English clubs, including Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth. Today, Daniel Orme from football.london is reporting that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are in talks with Spurs to acquire the American defender.
Hull City season preview: Chance for McCann to prove doubters wrong

Hull City fans are rightly excited with the season opener at Preston North End to come this weekend. It’s been a long road back to this league after the collapse and woeful run of results that saw them slip into League One for the 2020/21 season - and they rose to the challenge last year, with Grant McCann’s side winning their first title in 55 years.
Watch: Celtic target scores sensational free-kick

Celtic target Kristijan Lovric has scored a stunning free-kick for Gorica against NK Istra this evening. Lovric plays primarily as a left-winger but can also play as a second striker or on the right-wing. In 126 appearances, Lovric has scored 59 goals and notched 23 assists. Celtic have been quoted €5m Euros for the winger and with performances like this, the Croatian side may seek more for a player of his quality.
Athletic: Tottenham accept loan bid from Galatasaray for Japhet Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga comported himself quite well in today’s 2-2 friendly draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However, there’s a chance that might be the last time we see him play for Spurs this season. According to Charlie Eccleshare in The Athletic’s transfer tracker, Tottenham Hotspur have accepted a season-long loan bid from Galatasaray for Japhet’s services.
St Johnstone impress to earn draw at 10-man Galatasaray

St Johnstone briefly led against 10-man Galatasaray before securing a 1-1 Europa League draw in Istanbul. Saints skipper Jason Kerr silenced the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium by netting a 58th-minute penalty after the home goalkeeper had been sent off. But the lead only lasted two minutes before Sacha Boey capitalised...
Could Joelinton prove to be key for Newcastle United this season?

Signed for a club record £40 million from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim 1899 on 24th July 2019, the arrival of Joelinton appeared to be an exciting time for Newcastle fans. The Brazilian striker put pen to paper on a six-year deal, keeping him at St. James' Park until the summer of 2025, showing his commitment to a long-term future with Steve Bruce's side.

