Watch: Ali McCann showreel from Galatasaray draw that proves he could cut it at Celtic
Ali McCann turned out an excellent performance against Galatasaray in the Europa League Qualifiers on Thursday in Istanbul. The 21-year-old has been a consistent performer for Saints, flourishing under Callum Davidson last season as they won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup. Celtic watched McCann on a number of occasions last year, with Steve Brown (Saints Chairman) stating that it would take £2m to sign the player.www.yardbarker.com
