Watch: Ali McCann showreel from Galatasaray draw that proves he could cut it at Celtic

Rangers academy chief Craig Mullholland is delighted with their deal for Charlie McCann. McCann has arrived in a permanent deal from Manchester United. Mulholland explained: "We are delighted to recruit Charlie in our emerging talent space. Our recruitment team lead by Andy Scoulding and David Stevenson have been tracking Charlie for some time, know him very well and we see clear attributes which fit with the playing identity shared across the first team and our Professional Development Phase.