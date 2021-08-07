Orienta Rental
Appealing rental in Orienta. Rooms are spacious and bright — Enjoy Dine-in kitchen with door to recently renovated deck and beautiful park like backyard, Large family room with fireplace and door to deck, Living room with another fireplace, Formal dining room, Powder room. On second level: Primary bedroom with adjoining office/nursery or exercise room and full bath with tub and separate shower, 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Heat and a/c systems installed 7 years ago. Driveway has been repaved. Includes a generator. Just move in and e… MORE.larchmontloop.com
Comments / 0