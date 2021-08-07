Former presenter becomes Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General – 07/08/2021 – Worldwide

Memorandum of Understanding signed to launch a feasibility assessment for a proposed National Marine Conservation Area in western James Bay and southwestern Hudson Bay. MOOSE FACTORY, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon, the elected leader of the Mushkegowuk Council, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to launch a feasibility assessment for a National Marine Conservation Area (NMCA) in western James Bay and southwestern Hudson Bay. This is a vital next step in the process to safeguard Canada's marine and coastal waters, and contributes to the Government of Canada's commitment to protect biodiversity and conserve 25 percent of land and inland waters and 25 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2025, working toward 30 percent by 2030.
