After holding a morning practice for its veteran players on Friday, Auburn held an afternoon practice session for its newcomers to wrap up the first day of fall camp. The split-squad practices allowed Auburn an opportunity to get everyone adequate reps as the teams gears up for the season, and the “newcomer” session actually included multiple returning players -- likely to make sure there were enough players at each position on both sides of the ball at each practice Friday. The media was granted a 20-minute viewing window for the early session, and observations from that practice can be found here. As for the afternoon, the local media was given a window of approximately 15 minutes to check out the newcomers.