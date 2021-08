"I hugged the bag to me, hoping to mask both my faux-pas and the scent..." I make mini mix-ups all the time (although I usually call them f*ck-ups). I’ll go shopping and realise I left my bank card at home. I’ll forget the word for aquarium and call it a water zoo. I’ll arrive somewhere early (or, more likely, very late) because I heard a different time. For about a year I called someone by the name of their dog, and the dog by the name of their someone. But I never normally f*ck up in a serious way, and I guess this is partly why I never learn, and why I keep messing up. It’s a character trait that has gotten me into a lot of mildly inconvenient situations. But one time, it led to me meeting someone who would become one of my greatest friends.