Judge: Evidence of victim’s radical beliefs in protest shooting not relevant—for now

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 10 last year, what began as a confrontation between attendees of a right-wing political rally and a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” in Civic Center Park as the afternoon wound down morphed into a confrontation between one of them, 49-year-old Lee Keltner, and Matthew Dolloff, 31, who was working security for a TV station. As Keltner sprayed a cloud of mace at Dolloff, Dolloff fatally shot him..

