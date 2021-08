Public schooling occupies the lives of 90% of American youth (National Center for Education Statistics). With 35 hours per week spent in public schools — not counting extracurricular activities and homework — an education is practically a full-time job for any student, which raises a multitude of questions: Why is there no accountability in place for the people who organize class schedules, prepare students for college, and, above all, support students’ mental health every step of the way through the wild transitional period that is high school? Are guidance counselors able to continue filling these roles during COVID-19 school closures? Are there disparities in the quality of care students receive as a result of their socioeconomic status, sexuality, or religious affiliation, and are those discrepancies still present in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?