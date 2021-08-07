Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, TN

129 BROWN RD, Blaine, TN 37709

Citizen Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this beautiful home with amazing million dollar views. Custom built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1900 square foot home with hardwood floors throughout, sitting on 0.76 acre. Burglar System with cameras. 3 car garage with 1248 square feet of useable space. Extra 672 square feet of useable space above garage that is heated and cooled along with 3 mini split units, great for office space. Attached 352 square feet of screened in porch area with hanging tv. Awesome view from the 288 square foot front porch. Walk-in tiled shower with large tub in master. Corian countertops in all bathroom areas. Kitchen counters to be upgraded to granite. 2 separate attic spaces customized for storage, along with hanging shelves that have customized hidden storage areas in walls. 2 separate HVAC systems, electric upstairs/gas downstairs.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Blaine, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Foot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy