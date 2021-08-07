129 BROWN RD, Blaine, TN 37709

Take a look at this beautiful home with amazing million dollar views. Custom built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1900 square foot home with hardwood floors throughout, sitting on 0.76 acre. Burglar System with cameras. 3 car garage with 1248 square feet of useable space. Extra 672 square feet of useable space above garage that is heated and cooled along with 3 mini split units, great for office space. Attached 352 square feet of screened in porch area with hanging tv. Awesome view from the 288 square foot front porch. Walk-in tiled shower with large tub in master. Corian countertops in all bathroom areas. Kitchen counters to be upgraded to granite. 2 separate attic spaces customized for storage, along with hanging shelves that have customized hidden storage areas in walls. 2 separate HVAC systems, electric upstairs/gas downstairs.