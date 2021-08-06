Enviva donates to Madison’s Place

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left, Enviva Human Capital Manager Ricardo Rivers, Madison’s Place Founder Melanie Richardson, and Enviva Plant Manager Paul Pereira pose at the Enviva plant with the $1,000 donation by the company to Madison’s Place.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Enviva has donated $1,000 to Madison’s Place, a recently formed organization that aims to support young mothers in Richmond County gain the life skills they need that will keep them from struggling and help them more comfortably raise their children.

Melanie Richardson, the founder of Madison’s Place, met Paul Pereira, the Hamlet Enviva plant’s manager, while representatives from the company were volunteering at an event in Dobbins Heights. They got to talking about her goals with the organization, and Pereira offered to help.

“I love what she’s getting ready to do and we wanted to support that,” Pereira said.

He added that the company is interested in helping Richardson with the labor to renovate the home she’s purchased in Dobbins Heights that will be the headquarters of Madison’s Place used to provide emergency shelter to mothers in need and a site for general counseling.

“I really, really appreciate it,” Richardson said of the company’s donation. “It is much needed.”

She added that she was impressed because often when people make offers of this nature, you don’t ever hear about it again. But Enviva’s staff and Pereira coordinated with Richardson via email over the weeks after the Dobbins Heights event.

“I really appreciate them for staying true to their word and helping out,” she said.

While they work to get their facility up and running, Madison’s Place is funding baby showers for mothers in need and providing other means of support, such as transportation to doctor’s appointments and eviction prevention.

Richmond County mothers between the ages of 15 and 21 are encouraged to apply by going to the “Madison’s Place, Inc” Facebook page or by going to https://tinyurl.com/267drw6u . The showers are thrown for those in the most need and for those who show that they are making an effort to support themselves.