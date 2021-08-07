Trio of Yaks thriving with Pippins, playing back-to-back seasons under Kyle Krustangel
A noticeably higher level of competition greeted the Yakima Valley College players who followed coach Kyle Krustangel a few blocks east for the summer. But just like Krustangel himself, they’ve adjusted quickly and proved themselves up to the challenge for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Pitcher Tyler Frieders and middle infielders Connor Coballes and Spencer Marenco have all earned key roles for a team set to start its West Coast League playoff run next Saturday.www.yakimaherald.com
Comments / 0