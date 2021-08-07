Cancel
Yakima, WA

Trio of Yaks thriving with Pippins, playing back-to-back seasons under Kyle Krustangel

By LUKE THOMPSON Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA noticeably higher level of competition greeted the Yakima Valley College players who followed coach Kyle Krustangel a few blocks east for the summer. But just like Krustangel himself, they’ve adjusted quickly and proved themselves up to the challenge for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Pitcher Tyler Frieders and middle infielders Connor Coballes and Spencer Marenco have all earned key roles for a team set to start its West Coast League playoff run next Saturday.

www.yakimaherald.com

