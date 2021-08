FAIRFIELD, Conn. — There was a hint of incredulity in Laura Davies’ voice as she spoke outside the clubhouse Thursday at Brooklawn Country Club. Davies, the inaugural winner of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018, had just wrapped up an opening one-under 71 to put herself on the leader board in the 2021 edition of the USGA’s youngest championship. Still, there was a name above hers, one that hadn’t been seen in some time but whom everyone was familiar with, one Davies had watched play 18 holes that morning with a bit of awe and amazement.