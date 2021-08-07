DoD partners with summer interns at Arnold
The Department of Defense and contractor interns have once again joined together for their summer internship programs at Arnold Air Force Base. Last year, DOD and National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS), the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor for Arnold Engineering Development Complex, began collaborating on the activities organized for the interns to help provide them with a better understanding of the base, the complex’s mission and the aerospace industry.www.tullahomanews.com
