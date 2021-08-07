Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

DoD partners with summer interns at Arnold

Tullahoma News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Defense and contractor interns have once again joined together for their summer internship programs at Arnold Air Force Base. Last year, DOD and National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS), the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor for Arnold Engineering Development Complex, began collaborating on the activities organized for the interns to help provide them with a better understanding of the base, the complex’s mission and the aerospace industry.

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Aerospace Engineering#The Intern#Dod#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Llc#Internships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensewashingtonexec.com

CACI Wins $496M Air Force Contract for Automated Test System Support

CACI International has been awarded a 9-year, single-award IDIQ contract worth potentially $496 million by the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center to expand its support of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex’s mission. “Automated testing and modernization of legacy test systems is a complex challenge,” said CACI President and Chief Executive...
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

Air Force Institute of Technology formally welcomes new leadership

Jones, Harmer take mantle to ‘propel Air Force into the future’. The Air Force Institute of Technology welcomed two new senior leaders in separate ceremonies at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Dr. Walter Jones officially became AFIT’s new director and second chancellor in an acceptance-of-leadership ceremony July 27. The following day,...
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

DoD group partnering with industrial base to look for cyber vulnerabilities

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Deep in the Defense Department, a group is partnering with industry to create a window into the cyber vulnerabilities of the defense industrial base. The Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) is part of the Defense Cyber Crime Center, and division chief Mike Weiskopff talked about it in more detail on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Managing data for DoD

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Michael Acton, vice president of Solutions at ARRAY Information Technology. Listeners may think they are hearing someone with an...
Aerospace & DefenseLompoc Record

Wanted: Innovative ideas for Spark Tank 2022

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Spark Tank 2022, a Department of the Air Force annual competition in which Airmen and Guardians pitch innovative solutions to operational problems, will accept submissions in early August 2021. Spark Tank is co-sponsored by the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for Management...
MilitaryWashington Technology

CACI adds retired major general to national security tech sector

CACI International has hired Peter Gallagher, the retired Army major general, as a senior vice president to help oversee the company’s portfolio of technologies for national security. Gallagher will lead the integration strategy and act as principal adviser to Todd Probert, president of CACI’s national security and innovative solutions sector.
Raeford, NCdefense.gov

DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of an Airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Chief Master Sergeant Tresse Z. King, 54, of Raeford, North Carolina, died Aug. 3 2021, in a non-combat related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The incident is under investigation. She...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Space Systems Command Re-Designation Ceremony, 13 August 21

The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) will officially re-designate to Space Systems Command (SSC), one of three field commands for the U.S. Space Force, on August 13. The activation ceremony will be viewable via Facebook Live on SMC’s Facebook page beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Maj. Gen. Michael A....
MilitaryJanes

US Army prepares to circumvent potential OMFV design roadblocks

The US Army has tasked five companies to work on Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) concept designs over the next year-plus, and programme officials are vowing to use their work to craft realistic requirements this time around and prepare for potential subsystem delays. In late July, the service announced that...
Aerospace & Defensecsmng.com

Deputy Secretary of Defense updates mask guidelines for DOD installations

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas —Statement by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown on the Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum for Updated Mask Guidelines for All DOD Installations and Other Facilities:. “Deputy Secretary Hicks has directed that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor settings at Department...
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

Former Army tactical network director joins CACI

WASHINGTON — The former director of the U.S. Army’s network modernization organization has joined IT company CACI International, the business announced Aug. 9. Peter Gallagher, who retired as a major general earlier this year, moved to the company after three-and-a-half years in charge of the Network Cross-Functional Team, the Army outfit tasked with modernizing the service’s tactical network. In his new role, Gallagher will be a senior vice president and help advance the company’s national security technology offerings.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force chief master sergeant dies in Kuwait

An Air Force chief master sergeant died in Kuwait this week, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Chief Master Sgt. Tresse Z. King, 54, died Tuesday in a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, a Department of Defense news release stated. No further details about the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US moves Guam defense front and center

The U.S. strategy for the defense of Guam is coming into sharper focus with a combination of fast-moving Army and Air Force exercises and as lawmakers push the Pentagon for details of a 360-degree air and missile defense against cruise, ballistic and hypersonic threats faced by the key U.S. territory.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Navy Expands LCS Fleet With USS Nantucket Launch

The U.S. Navy has christened the USS Nantucket, its 14th and newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship that was constructed by a team from Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine under a multi-million contract awarded in 2017. FMM released a LinkedIn post featuring the Saturday cermony that saw the vessel being...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Space ISAC invites firms to join Small Satellite Community of Interest

SAN FRANCISCO — The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or Space ISAC, is eager to share information about cyber threats and other potential security vulnerabilities with the small satellite industry. In April the Space ISAC established a Small Satellite Community of Interest “to develop and deliver risk-mitigation strategies to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy