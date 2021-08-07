Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Cards 7-under 63 in Round 3

247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Gehman takes a look at Bryson DeChambeau's play through three rounds of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#St Jude#Wgc#Wgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public Healthgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says "I DON'T NEED" the coronavirus vaccine

Bryson DeChambeau has told the media that he does not regret his decision not to get vaccinated for coronavirus. DeChambeau, who was forced to withdraw from last week's Olympic Golf Tournament due to a positive Covid test, was speaking to the press ahead of his return to action at this week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
Memphis, TNGolf Digest

Controversy follows Bryson DeChambeau everywhere he goes, and so do his fans and detractors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the WGC-FedEx St. Judge Invitational, the vertical signs held by the marshals to silence the crowds don't say "QUIET," the imperative norm at every other tour stop. This is the gentile south, so they opt to catch flies with honey ... hence their version: "HUSH, y'all." On Saturday afternoon, with the temperature kindly staying just below 90 degrees, with humidity enough for a good sweat, the entire course seemed to be broadcasting that same message. The whir of the cicadas, the drone of the Goodyear blimp and even the scattered fans lying in the grass with folded towels under their heads, catching a cat nap, all seemed designed to drain your energy as they conspired to whisper the same message: sleep.
GolfUSA Today

Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau may be golf's villain, but he's the star the PGA Tour needs

MEMPHIS — He was watching the TPC Southwind putting green, where Bryson DeChambeau was the only golfer using a ruler as part of his warmup. He followed DeChambeau to the chipping area and then to the driving range, where the crowd gasped each time DeChambeau violently whipped his driver around and hit the ball into the distance, perhaps even beyond the fence nobody else can reach.
GolfGolf.com

Harris English comes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense on heckling fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s summer has been controversial, to say the least. As his public feud with Brooks Koepka has been reignited, the court of public opinion has seemed to side with Team Brooks. The famous leaked Golf Channel video reignited the spat, and Koepka has not hesitated to add gasoline to the fire.
Golfchatsports.com

Bryson DeChambeau Doesn't Regret Being Unvaccinated Despite Olympic Withdrawal

Bryson DeChambeau missed out on an opportunity to compete for a gold medal and represent his country at the 2020 Tokyo Games because he tested positive for COVID-19. Even with that context, the American said he didn't regret his decision to remain unvaccinated. "The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from...
Memphis, TNGolf Digest

Abraham Ancer pulls off an unlikely win in Memphis. Just don't call him an unlikely PGA Tour winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the strangest final rounds on the PGA Tour in 2021 had to end the way it did, with the anticlimax of a missed short putt. After all the chaos and carnage in the final moments of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, it was Abraham Ancer standing astride the ashes, claiming his first tour win in a way that is easier to accept as accomplished fact rather than trying to retrace the narrative nuts and bolts of how it actually happened.
Memphis, TNGolf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau gets earful of 'Brooksy' heckles again at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers. During a final-round 74 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that saw him drop from a share of second place into a tie for eighth, DeChambeau was taunted with calls of “Brooksy!” as he played the back nine at TPC Southwind. At one point, on the 12th green, a security guard told the group that he’d take a heightened interest in the hecklers, but it didn’t appear as though any fan was tossed.
Golfchatsports.com

Richard Bland confronts Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter for not yelling "fore"

Bryson DeChambeau's tee shots can be sporadic at times, and when they are, he's been criticized for not yelling "fore." And during the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where DeChambeau had his best opening-round on Tour in 10 months, Richard Bland, the 48-year-old Englishman who earlier this year became the European Tour's oldest first-time winner and the oldest 36-hole leader in U.S. Open history, laid down the law to DeChambeau on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy