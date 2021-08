There is no doubt that Battlefield 2042 is presented as one of the most complete experiences in its history Y promises to return the franchise to the glory days of Battlefield 3. Although we know for good that we still have a lot of content to see, what was presented at the EA Play Live event has once again left us with our mouths open. This time it has not only been so much for its spectacularity, but for Battlefield Portal mode, something never seen before in the franchise.