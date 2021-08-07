Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Our view: Mask mandate again puts schools into spotlight

Posted by 
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

Last week, our school-age children and youth were once again thrust into the center of the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Kate Brown ordered new mask mandates for K-12 students.

Our students shouldn’t be there. Nor should our teachers and administrators.

Yet, they are. And while it is disappointing and creates new questions about local control, the governor’s decision was the right one — for now.

Still, the new mandates potentially push students and teachers and administrators into the middle of what is essentially a cultural/political debate regarding vaccinations and the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also the risk that many parents — for various reasons — will keep their students away from education centers because they do not agree with the mask mandate. If so, that doesn’t help local school districts’ efforts to provide our youth with the best education possible.

Another piece that complicates this new paradigm is that children younger than 12 are still ineligible to be vaccinated.

Last week, Intermountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said the new mask mandate puts schools “in the crosshairs” of an issue that has polarized America. He rightly was concerned about how much more pressure will be placed on teachers and school administrators to enforce a new mask requirement.

Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney’s suggestion that communities will need to work together to support students was probably the best advice for a situation that continues to be complicated and frustrating.

As a community, regardless of where we stand on vaccinations and masks, we should work to be as helpful as possible to our local schools.

We need to remember that the teachers, superintendents and other school officials are not responsible for the mask mandate. They, like all state agencies, must obey the orders of the governor. They don’t have the option of ignoring her mandate.

Our students and their teachers should not be in the middle of this political/cultural debate about COVID-19 and vaccinations. However, as cases climb, and vaccination rates continue to lag, we now face a new COVID-19 crisis. No one wants to return to the draconian restrictions instituted by the governor last year in the state’s efforts to curb the spread of what has proven to be a deadly virus. We must all work hard to ensure we do not.

Meanwhile, we must give our local school districts, teachers and administrators all the help we can as they struggle to work through yet another COVID-19 challenge while simultaneously educating our children.

Comments / 0

La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
317
Followers
108
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#School Principal#K 12 School#School Districts#The Mask#Hermiston School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Educationdelawarepublic.org

Masks required in all schools & state buildings starting Monday

Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools - public and private - as well as child care centers It takes effect on Monday, August 16th. Carney...
Oregon StateNew York Post

Oregon gov signs bill suspending math, reading requirements for HS grads

Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Democrat, signed a bill last month with little fanfare that drops the requirement that high school students prove proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduation, a report said. The Oregonian reported that the governor has seemed to avoid discussing Senate Bill 744. Her move...
Educationcanbyfirst.com

State to Require Masks Indoors for K-12 Schools, Gov Says

K-12 students, staff and visitors will again be required to wear face masks in public schools to start the 2021-22 academic year, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday morning, reversing her previous course that would have allowed local districts to make those decisions. Brown said the statewide mandate aligns with recently...
EducationCape Gazette

Governor: Masks required in schools

All school children – both public and private – will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year under a public health emergency order issued by Gov. John Carney Aug. 10. “There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full time this fall,”...
Educationhealthday.com

Many States Move to Ban Vaccine Mandates, Passports in Public Schools

THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As schools around America begin to prepare for reopening this fall, many states are taking steps to stop public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of vaccination. At least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, and Utah -- have...
KidsFast Company

Delta is raging. Is it really safe to send kids back to the classroom?

“My son is going back to school in September, no matter what!” I concluded in June, with COVID-19 vaccines working miracles, and infection rates dropping. Then, the delta variant hit, proving to be more contagious than the COVID-19 we knew during the last school year. Over the past few weeks,...
Educationwboi.org

Holcomb Won't Reimpose Statewide School Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Surge

Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t reimpose any mask mandates in Hoosier schools, only urging students, teachers and staff to mask up amid a surge of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Tuesday that recommends anyone in a school setting – even vaccinated people – wear a mask as the delta variant drives up cases around the country.
EducationSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Allow parents to enroll kids in full-time virtual schools

Regarding "School choice measure in Missouri signed into law" (July 14): Last year during the pandemic, Missouri’s full-time virtual schools didn’t miss a beat in teaching their students. But school districts struggled mightily, and they failed countless families. In my opinion, now Missouri public school districts are doing everything they...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume

(Reuters) - In pandemic-pummeled Florida, angry parents clashed with Broward County school board members this week over whether their children will be forced to wear masks in class. In South Carolina, school officials reminded parents that state lawmakers have barred mask mandates. In states such as North Carolina and Alabama,...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

"Unmask Our Kids": Parents protest Baltimore County Public Schools mask mandate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Some Baltimore County parents are not happy with a new mask mandate put in place by Baltimore County Public Schools. All students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks if they're inside buildings, offices and, of course, classrooms. The new rules come as students prepare to return to in-person learning August 30 for the new school year.
Educationwflx.com

Board of Education to consider mask mandate ban enforcement

The governor plans to enforce his mask mandate ban in Florida's public schools via a voucher program. State officials Thursday published a summary of the enforcement details after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the order last week. It all hinges on new rules from the Department of Education and Health. The Florida Board of Education is set to take up the proposals Friday during an emergency meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy