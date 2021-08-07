Cancel
'He’s just growing before our eyes': A confident Brendan Rodgers is taking charge

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
The Gazette
 2 days ago
Colorado Rockies shortstop Brendan Rodgers (7) in the second inning of a baseball game June 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers is having a good stretch right now. But it’s nothing compared to the surge he put together in 2017.

Rodgers was in California playing for the High-A Lancaster JetHawks when he went on a 23-game hitting streak. Fifteen of those were multihit games, including one elusive five-hit game in June. That blast propelled him to Double-A, and two years later earned him a ticket to the show.

“That was a pretty crazy month and a half,” Rodgers said. “I’d have to say that was the best feeling in my professional career.”

His stats lately with the Rockies haven't been too shabby either. Rodgers left the game in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch in the right wrist/hand area. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the fifth inning, the longest of his major league career. He is batting .362 with four doubles, one triple and four home runs during that stretch. It was the third-longest active streak in the league.

Gone is the quiet kid who arrived at big league spring training for the first time in 2018 as the Rockies’ top prospect. He did his work, but stuck to himself.

In his place is the confident adult who struts out of the clubhouse every day, mullet flowing behind him, as he jokes around with teammates pregame. He still may be the youngest on the team — Rodgers will turn 25 Monday — but he’s found his place.

“You can definitely tell he’s more loose and relaxed,” shortstop Trevor Story said. “He’s really comfortable being himself. In today’s game, it’s really important to be able to do that. I think it’s helped him, I think you can see that come out in his game.”

It’s a confidence that comes from getting consistent major league playing time for the first time in his career. He spent most of 2020 on the injured list with shoulder problems, then started the 2021 season in the same place with a hamstring injury. He returned at the end of May, but didn’t find himself starting every day until mid-June.

“He’s just growing before our eyes in a lot of areas,” manager Bud Black said. “We are seeing him being comfortable in the big leagues, and comfortable in his own skin.”

Rodgers is on a surge that the Rockies, and his teammates, knew he had in him, even if it needed a little extra prodding to come out.

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story (27) and Brendan Rodgers (7) congratulate each other after the team's 9-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Darryl Webb

In February, after Nolan Arenado was traded, in effect carving out a spot for Rodgers to play every day, Story sent his younger teammate a simple text. It’s your time, the message read. The team needed him to step up, Story added.

The text fired him up, Rodgers said, and he took it to heart.

“He’s doing everything we’ve talked about,” Story said.

His offense has been impressive, but his defensive advancements have also come a long way. Earlier this season, Story and Rodgers miscommunicated on what should have been a routine play. Rodgers ended up with the ball, but didn’t step on the bag. When asked why he didn’t after that game, he said he didn’t know why.

Fast forward to Friday. Story made a diving catch, and shuffle-passed it to Rodgers, who was ready and watching for it. Rodgers was able to throw it to first baseman CJ Cron to get the out.

Rodgers and Story didn’t even have to talk during that play — their chemistry is at the point now where they know the other player will be there to finish the job.

“He’s proved that he can be that type of player that everyone thought he could be,” Story said. “I think he’s riding that out right now. I think that’s huge for him.”

