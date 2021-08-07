EarthTalk: Are the new SST jets friendlier to the environment?

From the Editors of E – The Environmental Magazine. Dear EarthTalk: How is Artificial Intelligence being used for conservation?. You would never think that computers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help humans save nature, but in fact these tools may be key to whether or not we can halt global warming in time let alone solve many other vexing environmental problems. For many underfunded conservation groups, hiring enough staff can become too costly. Humans are also prone to making more sloppy errors and inaccuracies in calculations. AI can serve as a more efficient, reliable and affordable way to capture and analyze information for conservation purposes.