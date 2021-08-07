STARTING XI | A look at tonight's lineup vs. Atlanta United
On July 24, Columbus Crew traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Crew found the match's only goal in the 65th minute when defender Jonathan Mensah headed in a corner kick. Midfielders Marlon Hairston and Lucas Zelarayan were credited with the assists as Columbus took a 1-0 win for their second regular-season road victory of 2021. Goalkeeper Eloy Room recorded five saves and registered his fifth shutout of the regular season. Mensah provided 14 clearances to power the defense to their second consecutive clean sheet and their sixth of the season.www.columbuscrew.com
