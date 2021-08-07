Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Flag Live! to return to print Thursday

By Bree Burkitt
Arizona Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little more than a year ago, the presence of Flag Live! shifted. COVID-related cancellations and closures decimated Flagstaff and us too. Our beloved arts and entertainment magazine that had published weekly for more than 25 years transitioned to an online exclusive in an attempt to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that dismantled so much. We never stopped producing news, though. No, the same features readers grew to love (or hate) found a home on flaglive.com instead. But what is Flag Live! when the town, events, restaurants and everything else we loved so much were merely shadows of once what was? We felt it too as our staff, like so many others, was wrecked by furloughs and layoffs.

azdailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Flagstaff, AZ
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flaglive Com#The Arizona Daily Sun#Mountain Living Magazine#The Spectrum Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy