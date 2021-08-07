Reminder: temporary signal installed on Highway 96 at Devil's Ford Creek

A construction site will require a temporary signal placement on US 96 in Sabine County that will be activated on Tuesday, August 3. A traffic signal will be placed on US 96 at Devil’s Ford Creek to allow crews to perform various bridge repairs. Included in the work will be the construction of bridge approach slabs and the addition of an epoxy overlay. Traffic will be shifted as this work is completed. The traffic signal is expected to be in place for about two months, weather permitting.