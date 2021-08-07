One of Haiti’s richest men denies links to Moise murder plot

Haiti's justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case. "It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family," one judge told AFP. "For this reason, investigating magistrates are not too enthusiastic about accepting it," this judge told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. Several magistrates have told the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the shocking July 7 assassination of Moise at the presidential residence by a commando team, this judge said. Moise's wife Martine was wounded but survived.